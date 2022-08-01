Fast News

The Sierra Leone-flagged cargo ship Razoni is carrying over 26,000 tonnes of corn and is bound for Tripoli in Lebanon following an inspection in Istanbul on Tuesday.

The deal cleared the way for Ukraine — one of the world’s key breadbaskets — to export 22 million tonnes of grain and other agricultural goods that have been stuck in Black Sea ports because of the conflict (AA)

As part of a recent deal brokered by Türkiye, the first ship carrying Ukrainian grain has departed from the port of Odessa to Lebanon.

Loaded with corn, the Sierra Leone-flagged dry cargo ship Razoni left Odessa on Monday morning, as agreed by the sides of the accord, the Turkish Ministry of National Defense said in a statement.

"The ship Razoni has left the port of Odessa bound for Tripoli in Lebanon. It is expected in Istanbul on August 2. It will then continue its journey after it has been inspected in Istanbul," the ministry said.

The vessel was carrying 26,000 tonnes of corn, according to Ukraine's infrastructure minister Oleksandr Kubrakov.

The Razoni was built in 1996 and measuring 186 metres in length and 25 metres in width.

An earlier statement by the Turkish defence ministry said other convoys would follow "along the (maritime) corridors because the "procedures are completed".

Ankara-brokered landmark deal

Türkiye, the UN, Russia and Ukraine signed a deal on July 22 to reopen three Ukrainian ports — Odessa, Chernomorsk, and Yuzhny — for grain that has been stuck for months because of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, which is now in its sixth month.

To oversee Ukrainian grain exports, a joint coordination centre in Istanbul was officially opened on Wednesday, comprising representatives of Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine.

The centre will enable the safe transportation, by merchant ships, of commercial foodstuffs and fertilisers from the three key Ukrainian ports in the Black Sea.

The blockage of deliveries from two of the world's biggest grain exporters has contributed to a spike in prices that has made food imports prohibitively expensive for some of the world's poorest countries.

UN estimates say nearly 50 million people began to face "acute hunger" around the world as a direct consequence of the conflict.

Wheat prices fell sharply hours after the grain deal was signed.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies