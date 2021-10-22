Fast News

Turkish President's major agendas will likely involve Financial Action Task Force (FATF)'s decision, Africa-Turkey relations, first Water Council meeting and ten western envoys' possible expulsion.

Turkey's President Erdogan virtually addressing TRT World Forum. (AA)

Turkey grey-listed by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF)

The global money-laundering watchdog FATF downgraded Turkey to a so-called grey list for failing to head off money laundering and terrorist financing.

"Serious issues remain" in Turkey's controls over financial operations, said FATF President Marcus Pleyer at a press conference.

Pleyer also added that the Turkish government made a commitment to continue its efforts to improve its anti-money laundering system.

"I urge them to turn this commitment into action," he added.

Nevertheless, the FATF recognised that Turkey had made progress in a number of areas, including laying out a national strategy to combat money laundering and the financing of terrorism and increased seizures of cash being smuggled across.

Turkey termed the decision as "unfair".

"Putting our country on the grey list is an unfair outcome," the foreign ministry said in a statement that listed Turkey's efforts to combat financial crimes.

Turkey-Africa strengthening ties

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated that his 4-day diplomatic visit to Africa, which included Angola, Togo and Nigeria, was very productive.

Negotiations focused on boosting political, economic, commercial and cultural relations, and joint combat against all forms of terrorism.

One of the major agendas of the meetings was the purchase of Turkish UAVs by Angola and Nigeria.

The visits are a part of a longstanding effort to establish Ankara as an alternative partner in Africa that has long witnessed fierce competition between European powers and newcomers.

Turkey threatens to expel 10 Western envoys

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan threatened to expel the US, German and eight other Western ambassadors after they issued a rare joint statement in support of a jailed civil society leader, Osman Kavala.

"I told our foreign minister that we cannot have the luxury of hosting them in our country," Erdogan told reporters in comments published by Turkish media on Thursday.

Previously, the 10 ambassadors issued a highly unusual joint statement on Monday-distributed widely on their Turkish social media accounts -- saying Kavala's continued detention "cast a shadow" over Turkey.

Turkey’s 1st Water Council meeting

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated that water is the “most strategic value” of the next century during the first Water Council meeting, indicating that pressure on water resources has been increasing every year.

Erdogan highlighted the importance of water resources in the future as well as Turkey’s approach and efforts in this regard.

"Protecting water resources before their depletion, using them efficiently and their proper management is now a must rather than a choice".

Source: TRTWorld and agencies