Greece never misses a chance to raise tensions in the Aegean Sea and Eastern Mediterranean, the country's national defence minister has said.

On Athens' recent military drills and violation of the demilitarised status of Aegean islands, Husuli Akar said: "Greece is making every attempt to increase the tension with unreasonable and unlawful demands and claims along with its ongoing provocative actions and aggressive rhetoric."

In a videoconference meeting with Turkish Armed Forces commanders and unit commanders on Monday, Akar added that all kinds of "unlawful actions" of Greece are given the necessary response on the ground and in the diplomatic field based on the principle of reciprocity.

It is "never possible for us to allow any fait accompli," he added.

Criticizing some Greek politicians and military figures for using sabre-rattling against Türkiye as domestic political fodder, he said they should instead "focus on solving problems through dialogue and learn from history."

Repeated provocative actions

Recently, Greece carried out a military drill on the Aegean island of Rhodes, just 84 kilometres from the Turkish coastal city of Mugla.

Türkiye, a NATO member for over 70 years, has complained of repeated provocative actions and rhetoric by Greece in the region in recent months, including arming islands near Turkish shores that are demilitarized under treaty obligations.

It says that such moves frustrate its good-faith efforts for peace.

