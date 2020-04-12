Fast News

Millions of people across several cities obeyed a two-day curfew imposed to halt spread of deadly coronavirus disease that has claimed over 1,000 lives in country.

Pigeons are seen at empty Taksim Square after a two-day curfew imposed to stem the spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19) in Istanbul, Turkey on April 12, 2020. (AA)

Istanbul, Ankara and other major Turkish cities remained locked down for two days in a curfew imposed to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

Turkey ordered citizens to stay at home for 48 hours across 31 cities starting midnight Friday till Sunday midnight.

Bakeries, pharmacies and health facilities were among places excluded from the ban, enabling people to meet essential needs.

An aerial view of an empty coastline in Bodrum district of Mugla, Turkey on April 12, 2020 after a two-day curfew imposed to stem the spread of coronavirus. (AA)

A general view of empty street is seen after a two-day curfew in Ankara, Turkey on April 12, 2020. (AA)

Drone photo shows boats at the marina of Lake Van coast and the seagulls flapping wings over the water on the second day of the two-day curfew in Edremit district of Van, Turkey on April 12, 2020. (AA)

Drone photo shows a deserted city of Gaziantep, Turkey on April 12, 2020. (AA)

Bakers bring bread to people in their home during curfew in Istanbul, Turkey on April 12, 2020. (AA)

An aerial view of the empty Konyaalti beach in Antalya, Turkey on April 12, 2020. (AA)

An aerial view of empty streets in major city Bursa, Turkey on April 12, 2020. (AA)

A municipal worker, wearing a face mask as a preventive measure against the coronavirus feeds pigeons at Konak Square in Izmir city, Turkey on April 12, 2020. (AA)

Source: TRTWorld and agencies