Fast News
Millions of people across several cities obeyed a two-day curfew imposed to halt spread of deadly coronavirus disease that has claimed over 1,000 lives in country.
Istanbul, Ankara and other major Turkish cities remained locked down for two days in a curfew imposed to combat the spread of the coronavirus.
Turkey ordered citizens to stay at home for 48 hours across 31 cities starting midnight Friday till Sunday midnight.
Bakeries, pharmacies and health facilities were among places excluded from the ban, enabling people to meet essential needs.
Source: TRTWorld and agencies