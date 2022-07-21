Fast News

The 3rd international Hot Air Balloon Festival kicks off in Turkey’s Cappadocia, which attracts a large number of domestic and international visitors all year round.

Hot air balloons featuring various figures are being prepared to glide over the sky at Cappadocia during the 3rd International Cappadocia Hot Air Balloon Festival in Nevsehir, Türkiye. (AA)

Hot air balloons featuring various figures filled the sky, creating a festive atmosphere in the region famous for its distinctive plateau, valleys, hills, unique fairy chimney and volcanic cones.

Cappadocia is also popular among tourists for colourful frescos covering underground cities, boutique hotels, houses carved into rocks, rock churches, chapels, and shelters used by early Christians.

Domestic and international visitors flock to charming touristic hub in central Nevsehir province after Covid-19 restrictions dropped.

Cappadocia region in the central Nevsehir province has attracted more than one million tourists in the first five months of this year, according to official figures.

