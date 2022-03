Fast News

The snowfall, which started in Türkiye’s biggest city of Istanbul in the morning hours, is expected to continue until Monday.

A nostalgic tramway runs inside snow-covered Istiklal Avenue during heavy snowfall in Istanbul. (AA)

An expected snowfall has started in Istanbul, turning the historical city into a fairyland.

According to the weather forecast, the snowfall is expected to continue until Monday with temperatures fluctuating below zero degrees Celsius.

We have compiled a few images from Türkiye’s scenic city of Istanbul for your viewing pleasure:

Snow-covered Hagia Sophia Mosque. (Ihlas Haber Ajansi)

A person walks on a road over Galata Bridge during heavy snowfall. (AA)

While the snow covering Sultanahmet Square fascinates with its unique view, the Blue Mosque, Hagia Sophia Mosque and Topkapi Palace were also covered with a white cloth. (Ihlas Haber Ajansi)

People walk at Istiklal Street as a nostalgic tramway continues to operate during heavy snowfall in Istanbul. (AA)

Samlar Nature Park in Basaksehir is also covered with a white sheet. (Ihlas Haber Ajansi)

