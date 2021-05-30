Fast News

The 568th anniversary of the conquest of Istanbul has been celebrated with a visual show across the Turkish metropolis.

Turkey's Communications Directorate organised a visual feast in cooperation with the Culture and Tourism Ministry to mark the anniversary of the conquest of Istanbul that changed the course of history.

The imam reads the 48th chapter of the Quran, Surah Al-Fath in Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque. (AA)

Following the recitation of the 48th chapter of the Quran in Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque, the celebrations continued with a special virtual projection mapping show at Galata Tower and Hagia Sophia.

The image of Fatih Sultan Mehmed Han is reflected on the Galata tower. (AA)

The image of Fatih Sultan Mehmed Han (Mehmed the Conqueror), who conquered Istanbul at the age of 21, and turned the Ottomans into a world empire, was also featured in the show.

Istanbul's iconic Maiden tower is decorated with lights during the event. (AA)

Earlier, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun on Twitter said Istanbul will celebrate its holiday "with all its splendor."

Fethin 568. yıl dönümünü, @TCKulturTurizm Bakanlığımız ve @iletisim Başkanlığımızın organizasyonuyla Ayasofya Kebir Camii Şerifi ile Galata Kulesi’nde muhteşem bir ışık teknolojisiyle kutladık. İstanbul’u yurt kılıp bize emanet eden ecdadımızı ve şehitlerimizi rahmetle anıyoruz. pic.twitter.com/47D78zn74O — Fahrettin Altun (@fahrettinaltun) May 29, 2021

