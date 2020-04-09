Insight

Taking positive steps to contain the coronavirus, Turkey has announced that all citizens must wear masks in public places and is distributing them to every family free of charge.

With more than 38,000 confirmed Covid-19 cases in Turkey and a death toll that has surpassed 800, the country has ordered all its citizens to wear masks in public places and also announced that it will be distributing masks to every family free of charge in a bid to contain the coronavirus.

To ensure the supply of masks is unhindered, the Ministry of National Education has started an initiative involving the students and teachers of industrial high schools, along with volunteers from all walks of life.

We capture the initiative in a series of photographs.

As a part of measures taken by Turkey's Ministry of National Education against coronavirus, Istanbul Kucukkoy Vocational and Technical Anatolian High School has set up a three-storeyed mask manufacturing machine. (AA)

Teachers of Istanbul Kucukkoy Vocational and Technical Anatolian High School have started producing masks. They have a manufacturing capacity of producing 7,200 masks per hour. The masks will be distributed in hospitals across Turkey. (AA)

Volunteer teachers and students of Istanbul Kucukkoy Vocational and Technical Anatolian High School are taking all the necessary precautions against the coronavirus while manufacturing surgical masks. (AA)

A teacher from Istanbul Kucukkoy Vocational and Technical Anatolian High School at the masks production line. (AA)

Students of Turkish Textile Foundation Vocational and Technical Anatolian High School in Turkey's Tekirdag province are playing an active role in producing masks for all. (AA)

Source: TRT World