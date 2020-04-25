Fast News

Since Turkish sports facilities are also closed due to coronavirus pandemic, many athletes are exercising at home in hope not to lose touch with the sports.

Wrestler Atakan Makas is seen training at the yard of his house in Edirne, Turkey. (AA)

Turkey continues its efforts to fight coronavirus and the country has reported nearly 105,000 cases of Covid-19 so far with the nationwide death toll at 2,600 and near 22,000 recoveries.

Turkey has closed shops, transport system, malls, schools and universities and imposed a lockdown to protect people from the infection.

The sports facilities are also closed. But many athletes are trying to keep in form with the trainings at home.

Wrestler Elif trains at a land near her house in Edirne, Turkey. Many wrestlers are training at home after the facilities closed in Edirne as part of the precautions taken against Covid-19 pandemic. (AA)

Wrestler Cetin Bekes is seen training at the yard of his house on April 25, 2020 in Edirne, Turkey. (AA)

Wrestler Huseyin Par is seen training at a forest in Edirne, Turkey. (AA)

Wrestler siblings Elif , Ufuk and Safak Yanik are seen training at a land near their houses in Edirne, Turkey. (AA)

Wrestler siblings Ufuk and Safak Yanik train at a land near their houses in Edirne, Turkey. (AA)

Wrestler Arifcan Domuzcu trains inside his house in Edirne, Turkey. (AA)

Wrestler Sezen Bora trains at the balcony of his house in Edirne, Turkey. (AA)

Source: TRTWorld and agencies