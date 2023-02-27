Fast News

At least 44,374 people have been killed and over 13 million others displaced by two strong earthquakes that jolted southern Türkiye on February 6.

Traditional homemade Turkish food and desserts were sold as part of a fundraising event organised by the Aziziye Mosque in Stoke Newington. (AA)

A Turkish mosque in North London has held a fundraising event to raise money for victims in the quake-hit areas.

Sunday's fundraiser, organised by the Aziziye Mosque in Stoke Newington, sold a variety of traditional homemade Turkish food and desserts.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Ebu Bekir Tezgel, the chief imam at the mosque, said proceeds from the event will be donated to quake victims in Türkiye.

"Every year we organise events like this, but this is specifically for earthquake victims," he said.

Tezgel also noted that so far they have sent a total of £43,000 (over $51,000) and 50,000 tonnes of clothes and food items to victims as part of the mosque's charity campaigns.

"May Allah accept the good of all our philanthropist brothers and sisters," he said.

The 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude earthquakes, centred in the Kahramanmaras province, affected more than 13 million people across 11 provinces, including Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, Elazig and Sanliurfa.

Source: AA