Quake was centered in Duzce province, the country's disaster management agency says, with tremors felt in Istanbul and Ankara cities.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or property damage. (TRTWorld)

A magnitude 5.9 earthquake has struck Türkiye's northwestern Duzce province, with tremors felt in Istanbul and Ankara cities as well, officials and residents said.

The earthquake, which struck at 4:08 am [local time] on Wednesday, was centered about 14 kilometres northwest of Duzce, in the Golyaka district, Türkiye's disaster management agency, AFAD said.

Residents in Istanbul reported power cuts immediately after the quake.

There are no reports of loss of life at the moment, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said.

"Field scanning continues," AFAD president Yunus Sezer said.

The quake struck 10 days after the country held nationwide earthquake drills to mark 23rd anniversary of the tragic 1999 earthquake in the same province which killed 710 people.









This is a developing story and it will be updated soon ...

Source: TRTWorld and agencies