Fast News

Hundreds of thousands of people gathered in mosques on Friday to performe absentie prayers for earthquake victims across the Muslim world.

Tens of thousands of Palestinian worshipers performed absentee prayers in both Al Aqsa Mosque in the occupied East Jerusalem, and the mosques of the Gaza Strip. (Saeed Qaq / AA)

Thousands of citizens performed absentee prayers in mosques in Muslim countries on Friday for the souls of earthquake victims in Türkiye and Syria.

In Palestine, thousands performed absentee prayers in West Bank mosques for the earthquake victims, followed by a collection of donations organized by the Ministry of Religious Endowments.

Tens of thousands of Palestinian worshipers also performed absentee prayers in both Al Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem, and the mosques of Gaza.

In the Emirates, worshipers performed, after Friday prayers in all mosques in the country, the absentee prayer for the souls of the earthquake victims in Türkiye and Syria, in response to the invitation of the UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, according to Emirati newspapers.

Bahrain's capital Manama also witnessed absentee prayers for the earthquake victims in Syria and Türkiye, the daily Bahraini Al Ayam reported.

📹#UAE: Mosques offered absentee prayers for Turkey, Syria earthquake victims



As per UAE President @MohamedBinZayed's orders, funeral prayers in absentia were performed for the earthquake victims in #Turkey and #Syria, following Friday prayers in mosques across the country pic.twitter.com/YIBDFBbgCX — Khaleej Times (@khaleejtimes) February 10, 2023

In Jordan, after Friday prayers, all mosques witnessed absentee prayers for the souls of the earthquake victims, according to a directive by the country’s Religious Endowments Ministry on Thursday.

In Lebanon, hundreds participated in absentee prayers in mosques in various regions, including the capital Beirut, Tripoli and Sidon, according to the Anadolu Agency correspondent.

In Yemen, hundreds of Yemenis performed absentee prayers in the southwestern city of Taiz for the souls of the earthquake victims.

At least 19,388 people have died and 77,711 others are injured since Monday’s powerful earthquakes in southeastern Türkiye, according to the latest official figures.

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes, centered in the Kahramanmaras province, have impacted some 13 million people across 10 Turkish provinces, including Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, and Sanliurfa.

In neighboring Syria, the death toll has climbed above 3,300, with more than 5,200 people wounded, according to compiled figures.

READ MORE: Live updates: Glimmer of hope amid deaths as 9 children rescued on day five

(VIDEO) Muslims in Japan are collecting aid for Turkish earthquake victims



Following Friday prayers at Tokyo Mosque, also a funeral prayer was performed for those who died in twin earthquakes that struck SE Türkiye on Monday pic.twitter.com/ypstFDucjP — ANADOLU AGENCY (@anadoluagency) February 10, 2023

Source: TRTWorld and agencies