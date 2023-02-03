Fast News

Speaking to media inside the ship, Jeff Flake, the US ambassador to Türkiye, called it a wonderful demonstration of the partnership the US has with Türkiye.

The visit is an opportunity to further strengthen their vital partnership with Türkiye, the US Navy said. (Oğuz Yeter / AA)

The US warship USS Nitze has arrived in Istanbul for a scheduled port visit.

The Nitze is an Arleigh Burke-class guided- missile destroyer on a scheduled deployment as part of the George HW Bush Carrier strike Group operating in the US Sixth Fleet area of operation to defend US, allied, and partner interests.

“These great NATO allies, the US, and Türkiye,” Jeff Flake, the US ambassador to Türkiye, said.

Also, Commander Katie Jacobson voiced her pleasure to be in Istanbul, calling Türkiye a “highly valuable ally and NATO maritime partner".

Involved in active battle

Speaking about the ship, Lieutenant commander John Thompson said it is capable of anti-air, anti-surface, and anti-submarine warfare.

Thompson added that the ship was last involved in active battle in 2016 in the Yemeni Civil War, off the coast of Yemen, against Houthi rebels.

“However, we've made several peace or presence patrols since then. And this mission here today is theatre (of) security cooperation with our NATO allies. So definitely a peace presence mission,” he added.

Noting that they have nearly 340 sailors on the board, he said the ship will leave Istanbul on Friday but remain in the area for a few more days.

Strengthening the partnership

According to the US Navy, the visit provides an opportunity to further strengthen their longstanding and vital partnership with Türkiye.

“Türkiye's joint operations with the US Navy in the Mediterranean Sea reinforce the power of the NATO Alliance and enhance interoperability.

The Mediterranean is a critical waterway for maritime commerce and stability throughout Europe. The US Navy routinely operates in this region in close coordination with its regional allies and partners,” the navy said.

