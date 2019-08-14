Sky watchers in Turkey's Kutahya province have observed the Perseid meteor shower which occurs every year in August.

A Perseid meteor streaks across the sky over Domanic district of Kutahya in Turkey on August 13, 2019. (AA)

Star-gazers in western Turkey's Kutahya province and across the world were able to observe the annual Perseid meteor shower overnight on August 12 and 13.

The Perseid meteor, known as "the shooting star" are produced by the debris of the Swift-Tuttle comet, creating a streak of light.

Perseid, one of the most dense of meteorite rain, was also seen from Mesotimolos ancient city, which is among the religious centres of the Phrygians in the Esme district of Usak.

Visitors observed 60 to 80 meteors that were visible with the naked eye.

A Perseid meteor streaks across the night sky over Tavsanli district of Kutahya in Turkey on August 13, 2019. (AA)

Perseid meteors streak across the night sky over Aizanoi Ancient City in Tavsanli district of Kutahya in Turkey on August 13, 2019. (AA)

The silhouette of a man is seen standing over a rock with a clear night sky over the ancient city of Mesotimolos in Esme district of Turkey's western Usak province on August 13, 2019. (AA)

A Perseid meteor streaks across the sky over Domanic district of Kutahya in Turkey on August 13, 2019. (AA)

A Perseid meteor streaks across the night sky over Tavsanli district of Kutahya in Turkey on August 13, 2019. (AA)

Source: AA