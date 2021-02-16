Fast News

Turkey’s largest cities are covered in snow, as temperatures drop with more snowfall predicted for the next few days.

A drone photo shows an aerial view of snow covered Grand Bazaar and its surroundings during snowy and cold weather in Istanbul, Turkey on February 15, 2021. (AA)

Many parts of Turkey have experienced heavy snowfall as cold weather gripped the region bringing blizzard-like conditions.

Snowfall that began last week is expected to continue over the next few days in some of the cities.

The Bosporus Strait - which partially forms the continental divide between Asia and Europe - was temporarily shut down Sunday due to low visibility.

A view of Ulus Square and its surroundings during heavy snowfall in Ankara, Turkey on February 16, 2021. (AA)

A view of Turkey's Yildiz Mountains, which lie parallel to the shores of the Black Sea and forest along its side after the snowfall. (AA)

Snowfall in Yozgat has reached 20 centimeters, Highways and municipal teams also carried out plowing and salting work. (AA)

A drone photo shows an aerial view of snow covered Galata Tower and its surroundings during snowy and cold weather in Istanbul, Turkey on February 15, 2021. (AA)

Turkey's most important transit route from the Asian highway Bolu Mountain range while maintaining the effect of the snow tunnel segments in the region imaged with unique views of the snow drone. (AA)

A general view during snowfall in Ankara, Turkey on February 16, 2021. (AA)

A view of snowfall at historical train station in Edirne, Turkey on February 14, 2021. (AA)

A drone photo shows an aerial view of snow covered July 15 Martyrs Bridge and its surroundings during snowy and cold weather in Istanbul, Turkey on February 15, 2021. (AA)

Source: TRTWorld and agencies