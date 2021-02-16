Fast News
Turkey’s largest cities are covered in snow, as temperatures drop with more snowfall predicted for the next few days.
Many parts of Turkey have experienced heavy snowfall as cold weather gripped the region bringing blizzard-like conditions.
Snowfall that began last week is expected to continue over the next few days in some of the cities.
The Bosporus Strait - which partially forms the continental divide between Asia and Europe - was temporarily shut down Sunday due to low visibility.
Source: TRTWorld and agencies