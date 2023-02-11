Fast News

Messages of support for the quake victims of both countries have been pouring in from around the world of sport as death toll climbs and aid flows into affected regions.

Borussia Dortmund team is pictured as it stands for a minute of silence in honour of quake victims in Türkiye and Syria. (AFP)

Sports organisations, leagues, clubs and players have expressed solidarity and have sent condolences to Türkiye and Syria after two strong earthquakes hit the country's southern region earlier this week, leaving more than 28,000 people dead.

European football's governing body UEFA and EuroLeague Basketball expressed their condolences on Twitter.

"The thoughts of UEFA and the European football community are with the people of Türkiye and Syria and all those affected by (the) devastating earthquake(s)," UEFA tweeted.

EuroLeague offered its condolences over the loss of lives in the quakes, saying: "Our thoughts are with everyone affected by the recent earthquake in Türkiye."

The Italian Serie A, German Bundesliga and French Ligue 1 also offered condolences.

Real Madrid and Barcelona condoled with the families of those killed in the earthquakes.

"Real Madrid C. F., the club's president and its Board of Directors would like to share their deepest sympathy and solidarity for the earthquake that has struck Türkiye and Syria," Real Madrid said.

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric also posted a prayer emoji for Türkiye and Syria on Twitter.

Barcelona expressed "its condolences to the family members and friends of all those who have lost their lives in the earthquake in Türkiye and Syria and wishes a healthy recovery to all of the injured and those affected."

German powerhouse Bayern Munich separately tweeted: "FC Bayern Munich's thoughts are with the victims of the earthquake disaster and their families."

French club Paris Saint-Germain expressed sympathy with the Turkish people.

"Following the severe earthquake that occurred overnight in Kahramanmaras that has caused a number of deaths, Paris Saint-Germain would like to show its support for the people of Türkiye, as well as all the players, coaches and staff in the Red-and-Blue family and their loved ones," it said on Twitter.

The team's Spanish defender Sergio Ramos also offered his condolences separately.

"All my love to Türkiye, Syria. Our thoughts are with you," he tweeted.

English Premier League side Liverpool offered their condolences via Twitter, writing: "Our thoughts are with all those who are affected by the devastating earthquake in Türkiye and Syria."

Feyenoord players stand in silence in memory of the victims of the earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria during the Dutch Eredivisie football match between Feyenoord and NEC NIJMEGEN. (AFP)

Famous figures express solidarity

Liverpool's Egyptian star Mohamed Salah shared a message of condolence, saying: "Terrible news coming out of Syria and Türkiye. My condolences for the lives lost, and I wish all those injured a full recovery."

The Premier League's reigning champions Manchester City meanwhile said: "The thoughts of everyone at Manchester City are with the people of Türkiye, Syria and Lebanon affected by the devastating earthquakes."

Manchester City legend and Brazilian midfielder David Silva wrote "Pray for Türkiye & Syria" on his official Twitter account.

Brazilian legend Ronaldinho showed his support for Türkiye and other countries affected on Twitter.

"My sympathies to everyone affected by the earthquakes. Strength to the heroes who are now rescuing survivors. I'm praying for all of you," he said.

The famous manager of AS Roma, Jose Mourinho, shared a picture from his official Instagram account on Twitter of himself with Turkish coach Fatih Terim with the words "Hugs to my Turkish and Syrian friends."

International Automobile Federation (FIA) President Mohammed Ben Sulayem tweeted: "Our thoughts are with the victims of the terrible earthquake in Türkiye and Syria, with their families and all our friends in the region. Our hearts go out to them."

Lazio's players observe a minute's silence to commemorate the victims of the earthquake that struck Türkiye and Syria, prior to the Italian Serie A football match between Lazio and Atalanta. (AFP)

In addition, Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton and football players Riyad Mahrez, Kaka Leite, Didier Drogba, Anderson Talisca, Lukas Podolski, Nicolo Zaniolo, Marcao, Felipe Melo, Alex de Souza, Robin van Persie, Dirk Kuyt, Hakan Calhanoglu and Merih Demiral expressed solidarity with the people of Türkiye.

Anadolu Efes player Shane Larkin announced that all donations to his foundation will be sent to earthquake victims.

The NBA's Turkish players Furkan Korkmaz, Alperen Sengun, Cedi Osman and Omer Faruk Yurtseven also took to Twitter to offer their condolences to Türkiye.

Earlier, the Turkish Football Federation extended its sympathy after the deadly earthquakes.

All sports activities have been suspended until further notice as the country observes a seven-day period of national mourning.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies