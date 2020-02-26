Fast News

Saraqeb is at the juncture of two main roads linking the capital of Damascus and its second-largest city of Aleppo and another highway west to the Mediterranean.

Smoke billows above the rebel-controlled town of Binnish near the town of Saraqeb, in the eastern part of the Idlib province in northwestern Syria, on February 26, 2020 (AFP)

The Syrian opposition on Thursday retook a key northwestern town in Syria that was recently captured by regime forces, and cut the highway linking the capital Damascus with the northern city of Aleppo.

The loss of Saraqeb would be the first major reverse for the Syrian regime in a Russian-backed offensive that had made swift gains.

Turkey has sent thousands of troops and heavy military hardware into Syria's Idlib region in an unprecedented move to back the opposition and rebel groups against the offensive by Bashar al Assad's forces.

Artillery fire by the Assad regime killed at least four civilians, including three children, in Idlib, White Helmets said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, opposition forces took the village of Nairab in Saraqeb – also a gateway into the embattled Idlib ­– after an operation started at midday against terror groups, regime forces, and Russian warplanes.

Earlier, two Turkish soldiers were killed and two others wounded in a Bashar al Assad regime attack in Idlib, Turkey's National Defense Ministry said.

Turkey retaliated with full force and "neutralised 114 regime elements", the ministry said in a series of tweets.

The regime and its allies intensified air and land attacks on civilian settlements in the region.

Idlib, near Turkey's southern border, falls within a de-escalation zone laid out in a deal between Turkey and Russia in late 2018.

The Syrian regime and its allies have consistently broken the terms of the ceasefire, launching frequent attacks inside the territory.

The Russia-backed Assad regime's renewed assault on Idlib since December has displaced nearly one million Syrians.

Most of the Idlib refugees have moved towards the Turkish border in recent months, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies