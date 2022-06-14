Fast News

Young communicators and media members "who stand up for professional, moral, legal, democratic and social values" are crucial for the future, said Türkiye's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun.

Türkiye has made breakthroughs in the last 20 years with new regulations and infrastructure investments, said Altun. (AA)

Türkiye is against inequality, injustice and manipulation of information, the country's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun has said.

The new generation of communicators has important duties to fight global injustice in the field of information, Altun said on Tuesday while speaking at a ceremony of the International Media Information Association in Ankara.

"We should try to protect and raise our country's breakthroughs, reputation and brand value with positive communication campaigns,” said Altun.

He added that it has to be a dynamism that will expose the perception operation, distortions and misrepresentations of anti-Türkiye and terror organisations.

"Today, the fight against disinformation and lies in politics and the media has become one of the biggest issues for our country and the world," Altun said.

"The presence of media members who stand up for professional, moral, legal, democratic, and social values during this struggle is very valuable.”

READ MORE: Türkiye's Türksat 5B satellite begins operating a year after its launch

“It’s our duty to re-establish the professional and moral principles of the press,”



Türkiye’s Communications Director, Fahrettin Altun, said on combatting the negative effects of digitalisation at the International Media Information Association's awards ceremony in Ankara pic.twitter.com/urptG9Mcv3 — TRT World (@trtworld) June 14, 2022

Breakthroughs in infrastructure investments

Noting that the rapid development in communication technologies has brought innovations, Altun said most technologies and communication tools that have been used for hundreds of years have seriously lost value in the last 30 years.

Türkiye has made breakthroughs in the last 20 years under the leadership of the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan with new regulations and infrastructure investments, he said.

Altun added that Türkiye has made a name for itself with large investments in information and communication technologies.

The size of the information and communication technologies sector reached $13.8 billion (266 billion liras) as of 2021, he said, and total employment in the sector has reached 185,000.

The export of the information and communication technologies sector has reached $2 billion, he added.

READ MORE: Türkiye to start transferring gas from Black Sea in early 2023: Erdogan

Source: AA