Turkish forces carry out simultaneous operations across nine provinces against 14 suspects who had collected money through social media platforms supposedly as aid for the families of terror group members.

Operation is underway to nab five remaining suspects, Türkiye said. (AA Archive)

Turkish security forces have captured nine suspects for financing money to the Daesh terror group, the Turkish Interior Ministry said.

Gendarmerie forces in Istanbul carried out simultaneous operations across nine provinces against 14 suspects, the ministry said in a statement on Friday.

The suspects had collected money through social media platforms supposedly as aid for the families of terror group members that are in prisons and in the so-called conflict zones, and transferred it to Daesh it added.

Operation is underway to nab the remaining five suspects, it said.

In 2013, Türkiye became one of the first countries to declare Daesh a terror group.

The country has since been attacked by the terror group multiple times, with over 300 people killed and hundreds more injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed assaults.

In response, Türkiye launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.

Source: AA