Every year, Türkiye marks July 15 as Democracy and National Unity Day, with events held to commemorate those who lost their lives beating the putschists and remember the bravery of the nation.

'Imagine a nation that bore its chest as a shield against putschists,' says Turkish Communications Director Fahrettin Altun. (AA)

Turkish Communications Director Fahrettin Altun has commemorated those who sacrificed their lives beating back the coup attempt of the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO) six years ago.

"Imagine a nation that bore its chest as a shield against putschists so the love of Türkiye is not tarnished. Imagine a nation that goes running (to achieve) martyrdom for their homeland and flag," Altun said on Twitter.

"I commemorate the martyrs of July 15 with compassion," he added.

Altun's tweet also included a video prepared by the directorate to mark Democracy and National Unity Day a day before the national holiday.

2016 failed coup

Türkiye on Friday will commemorate those killed during the July 15, 2016 failed coup.

Since its designation in October 2016, every year, the country marks July 15 as Democracy and National Unity Day, with events held to commemorate those who lost their lives beating the putschists and remember the bravery of the nation.

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the failed coup, which left 251 people dead and 2,734 injured.

FETO is behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

The attempt by FETO to overthrow the government began around 10 pm local time (1900GMT) on July 15, 2016, and was thwarted by 8 p.m. the next day.

Standing against the threat, the Turkish people courageously showed the world that they would not tolerate any attempt to thwart their will as expressed through their democratically elected government.

Source: AA