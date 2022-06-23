Fast News

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu says positive dialogue between the two countries "is once again agreed to be continued with concrete, tangible actions".

Cavusoglu addressed a press conference with visiting Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, stressing the significance of bilateral political and regional consultations. (Reuters)

Türkiye and Israel have begun efforts to raise their mutual diplomatic representation to ambassador level, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has said.

The two sides will continue political negotiations at various levels, Cavusoglu said on Thursday, speaking alongside his Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid in Ankara.

"The positive dialogue between our countries is once again agreed to be continued with concrete, tangible actions," Cavusoglu said, stressing the significance of bilateral political and regional consultations.

Cavusoglu, who visited Israel last month, said he and Lapid were in close contact regarding possible threats to Israeli citizens, after Israel voiced worries that its citizens could come under attack by Iranian agents in the NATO-member country.

Cavusoglu stressed that Ankara will never allow such terror attacks on its territory.

READ MORE: Türkiye: Normalisation of ties with Israel won't be at expense of Palestine





Israeli FM Lapid in Ankara:



⁰⁰- Turkish intelligence recently foiled 'Iranian plot' in Istanbul, these efforts are ongoing

- Lives of Israeli citizens have been saved in recent weeks thanks to security and diplomatic cooperation between Türkiye and Israel pic.twitter.com/CdXVmQm7UE — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) June 23, 2022

Bolstering ties

Lapid thanked Türkiye for "foiling an Iranian plot in Istanbul" and said Israel appreciated the Turkish government's "professional, coordinated activity", according to Anadolu Agency.

The Israeli foreign minister also commented on "improving economic and political dialogue" as he voiced hopes for steps in that direction.

On tourism, Lapid said Israel’s “immediate goal is to bring about the calm that will enable us to change travel warning for Türkiye” as the tourist season reaches its peak.

"We hope that in the very near future, Israeli tourists will be able to return to Türkiye without fear," he added.

READ MORE: Erdogan: Israeli President Herzog's visit to be turning point in relations

Source: TRTWorld and agencies