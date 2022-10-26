Fast News

Turkish Armed Forces to contribute to training of Libyan pilots, according to Turkish National Defense Ministry.

Akar and Dbeibah exchanged views on bilateral and regional defence and security issues. (AA)

Türkiye and Libya have inked two important agreements in the field of military, according to a Turkish National Defense Ministry statement.

National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar on Tuesday met with Prime Minister of Tripoli-based Government of National Unity (GNU) and Defense Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah in Istanbul.

The two officials signed an agreement on enhancing the efficiency of the Libyan Air Force and the training of Libyan pilots, said the ministry statement said on Wednesday.

"The other additional protocol signed aims at improving the existing military relations between Türkiye and Libya," according to the statement.

Akar and Dbeibah on Tuesday exchanged views on bilateral and regional defence and security issues, primarily cooperation in military training and the defence industry.

Also on Tuesday, Akar held talks with his counterparts from Azerbaijan, Libya, Pakistan, Kuwait and the UK at a major Turkish defence event in Istanbul, the SAHA Expo.

Organised by the Istanbul Defence and Aerospace Cluster Association, the expo is exhibiting cutting-edge defence products from Türkiye and other countries.

The event also hosts top officials from governments and armies from dozens of countries.

