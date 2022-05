Fast News

Ankara has played an active role in stabilising the region, especially as it emerges from the Syrian crisis, says Türkiye's communications director.

Türkiye's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun has said all the relevant Turkish institutions, including the interior and defence ministries are working closely, taking necessary measures to prevent any irregularities. (AA)

Türkiye has played an active and order-building role in its region and pursued a realistic and humane immigration policy, Turkish director of communications said.

Noting the extraordinary developments around Türkiye, especially caused by the Syrian crisis, Ankara has made efforts to stabilise the region, Fahrettin Altun said.

Türkiye "under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's leadership has implemented a strategy [focused on] eliminating terrorism at the source and carried out many successful cross-border operations," Altun said in a tweet.

Türkiye has carried out several anti-terror operations since 2016 in Syria, liberating areas captured by global terrorist organisations such as PKK and Daesh.

The country also has conducted several anti-terror operations to destroy PKK's hideouts and bases in northern Iraq.

Türkiye's Communications Director Altun:



- Republic of Türkiye is big & powerful

- We'll increase safety & welfare of our own citizens

- We'll also strengthen our position as a regional power & take strong steps towards becoming global actor — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) May 6, 2022

Permanent solution for refugees

Around 500,000 Syrians have returned to the liberated regions beyond the border so far, Altun noted.

"Those who stand against our efforts to ensure the voluntary, dignified return of our Syrian brothers to the regions that we have secured in order to find a permanent solution are provocateurs now using Cold War-era psychological warfare tactics," Altun said.

He also underlined that all the relevant Turkish institutions, including the interior and defence ministries, are working closely, taking necessary measures and not allowing any irregularities.

Türkiye is hosting over 4 million refugees, including 3.7 million Syrians who fled Syrian regime atrocities, according to officials.

Türkiye has spent over $40 billion on refugees, President Erdogan has revealed previously.

Source: TRT World