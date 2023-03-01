Fast News

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has ruled out any delay in elections after the devastating earthquakes in February.

Erdogan addresses lawmakers from his AK Party in the capital Ankara. (AA)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has indicated that Türkiye's presidential and parliamentary elections will be held on May 14.

"This nation will do what is necessary on May 14 God willing," Erdogan said on Wednesday in a speech to lawmakers from his AK Party in parliament, referring to the date on which he previously said elections would be held.

The Turkish leader previously proposed holding the crunch election on May 14.

But after the massive quake that killed more than 45,000 people in Turkey, there had been suspicion whether that vote could go ahead as planned because of challenges posed to the country's election authorities to prepare and make logistical arrangements for the voting in the quake zone.

Erdogan has declared a three-month state of emergency across 11 quake-hit provinces.

The region is still suffering from strong tremors, making the likelihood of campaigning in the area extremely unlikely.

READ MORE: Turkish President Erdogan vows to build 300,000 homes in quake-hit region

Source: TRTWorld and agencies