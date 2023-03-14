Fast News

About 2.19 million citizens, affected by February 6 twin earthquakes, have been provided with accommodation services, says Vice President Fuat Oktay, as he details government response to "disaster of the century".

An aerial view of containers, each consisting of bedroom and bathroom, in Hatay, Türkiye. (AA)

Tent cities and containers have been set up at more than 500 different locations for earthquake victims after the February 6 earthquakes in southern Türkiye, the country's vice president said.

Speaking at a news conference at the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency [AFAD], Fuat Oktay said tent cities were established in 354 regions with 437,613 tents and 21,714 containers were installed at 240 different locations. He said each container and tent was labelled and numbered as a dwelling.

He said $1.5 billion were sent by AFAD to provinces affected by the earthquakes and $ 1.1 billion by public institutions and organisations.

"In the disaster area and outside the disaster area, in tents, containers, dormitories, hotels, public guesthouses, school facilities and other facilities, a total of 2.19 million citizens are provided with accommodation services," he said.

Oktay said more than 1.37 million survivors were given $527 per household as support payment.

"In addition, 261,757 families received $790 in relocation aid. Payment procedures are still in place," he said.

READ MORE: All means mobilised in Türkiye after powerful quakes: Erdogan

20% of debris cleared

"Furthermore, in order to restart manufacturing in our earthquake-affected regions, we will finish the workplaces we have planned in our provinces as soon as possible. Now, a total of 8,825 jobs are planned in Kahramanmaras, 3,595 in Malatya, 155 in Osmaniye, 585 in Adiyaman, 300 in Gaziantep, and 2,740 in Hatay," he said.

"We stand with the labour in this tough moment with the consciousness of being a social state, and we will continue to do so," Oktay added.

He said 1.80 million buildings were inspected and almost 20 percent of the debris has been removed.

READ MORE: Türkiye working hard to rebuild, improve quake-hit provinces: Altun

Source: AA