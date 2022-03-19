Fast News

More than 15 aid trucks contain basic needs of food and baby milk sent by the Turkish disaster management agency.

According to UN around 80 percent of Lebanon's population lives under the poverty line. (AA)

Türkiye has dispatched more than 520 tons of humanitarian aid to Lebanon.

Fifteen trucks carrying 524 tons of food and baby milk were on board a ship that set sail from Türkiye’s southern port of Tasucu.

The aid was prepared by the state-run Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) on President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s directive.

“Along with the humanitarian aid, this ship carries the love and prayers of the Anatolian people,” Turkish Deputy Interior Minister Ismail Catakli said at a ceremony in Tasucu.

Yunus Sezer, head of AFAD, said another ship with 18 trucks of aid supplies will depart for Lebanon next week.

Economic turmoil

Since late 2019, Lebanon has been grappling with a severe economic crisis and shortages of essentials such as fuel and medicines.

The Lebanese currency has lost 90 percent of its value, eroding people’s ability to access basic goods, including food, water, health care and education, while widespread electricity blackouts are common due to fuel shortages.

Almost 80 percent of Lebanon’s population now lives under the poverty line, with 36 percent in extreme poverty, according to UN estimates.

