Report prepared by US State Department on Türkiye's human rights practices is "completely devoid of objectivity and cannot be taken seriously," says Foreign Ministry.

Türkiye says its fight against terror groups continues with determination within the framework of international law and respect for human rights. (AA)

Türkiye has slammed the US State Department's human rights report on the country, saying it includes "false information and baseless allegations" and asking Washington to focus on its own human rights track record instead.

The report is "clearly shaped by political motives, completely devoid of objectivity, and cannot be taken seriously," Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

It said our fight against terrorist organisations, especially PKK/PYD/YPG, FETO, Daesh and DHKP-C, continues with determination within the framework of international law and respect for human rights.

"We regret that the [US] report includes only a part of the terrorist attacks carried out by the PKK in our country in 2022 and the human rights violations committed by the organisation on a massive scale," the Foreign Ministry statement said.

While the human rights violations committed by the so-called "Syrian Democratic Forces" [SDF] in Syria are included in the Syria section of the report, it is a disgrace that it is not mentioned that this structure is under the control of the PKK/PYD/YPG terrorist organisation, the ministry added.

Questioning the legitimacy and credibility of the US report, Türkiye said it will resolutely continue its efforts to protect and develop the rights of its own citizens and the millions of people it hosts, regardless of the baseless and biased accusations, the statement said.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies