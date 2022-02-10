Fast News

Turkish officials criticised Athens over its treatment of migrants, accusing it of disregarding the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

Türkiye's Ministry of National Defense spokeswoman Maj. Pinar Kara said the country's security forces had neutralised 33,584 terrorists in Türkiye, Iraq, and northern Syria since July 24, 2015. (AA)

Türkiye has criticised Greece over its "inhumane practices" against irregular migrants.

Athens has been ruthlessly trying to push back migrants, including women and children, in the Aegean Sea, Türkiye's Ministry of National Defense spokeswoman Maj. Pinar Kara told reporters in the capital Ankara on Thursday.

Kara's remarks come after a total of 19 migrants were found frozen to death near the two countries' mutual border earlier this month, stripped of their belongings, including clothes and shoes, before being pushed back to Türkiye by Greek border officials.

Greece, calling the incident a "tragedy," denied involvement, with Migration and Asylum Minister Notis Mitarachi saying on Twitter that any suggestion that Greek forces had pushed the victims back would be "patently false."

Turkish officials have severely criticised Athens over its treatment of migrants, accusing it of disregarding the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

Kara also said that Greece committed 229 violations against the islands of non-military status with military vessels and aircraft so far in 2022.

READ MORE: Türkiye holds Greece, EU responsible for migrants freezing to death

F-35 talks with US

When asked about the schedule of the "F-35 talks" continuing with the US, Kara said, "The first meeting was held in Ankara on October 27. We expect an invitation from the US for the second meeting this month,".

Kara added that the work on the supply and modernisation of the F-16 continues, and that the second High-Level Defense Group Meeting between the Turkish and the US Defense Ministries was in the planning stage.

READ MORE: US and Turkey conclude "productive" talks on F-35, more set to follow

Terrorists neutralised

Turkish forces have "neutralised" a total of 316 terrorists since the beginning of the year in 18 domestic and cross-border operations.

Türkiye conducted five large and 13 medium-scale anti-terrorism operations since January 1, Kara said.

Kara added at the press conference that the country's security forces had neutralised 33,584 terrorists in Türkiye, Iraq, and northern Syria since July 24, 2015.

In 2022, a total of 94 people were caught and 2,831 others were prevented from illegally crossing Türkiye's border from Iran, she said, adding that 296 people were caught trying to illegally cross Türkiye's borders in January alone.

FETO members captured

These 296 included 28 terrorists, of whom 12 were members of the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), the group behind the 2016 defeated coup in Türkiye, Kara said.

Turkish security forces also seized 2,500 packs of cigarettes, 7 kilograms (15.4 pounds) of drugs, and 76 various firearms during the same period, Kara added.

On planned terror attacks that Turkish forces successfully thwarted last month, Kara said 272 terrorists, including members of the Daesh terror group and PKK/YPG, had been neutralised.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

In its fight against Daesh, Türkiye became one of the first countries to declare it a terrorist group in 2013.

READ MORE: Türkiye begins new operation against YPG/PKK in Iraq, Syria

Source: AA