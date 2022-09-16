Fast News

Türkiye criticises repeated provocative actions by Greece in recent months, saying such moves frustrate its efforts for peace in the region.

Ankara says Athens tries to mislead its public, international community by distorting historical facts. (AA Archive)

Türkiye has lashed out at Greece on recent events during the commemoration of the so-called "Asia Minor Disaster", and urged Athens to use "common sense".

A Foreign Ministry statement on Friday noted that Greece is trying to mislead its public as well as the international community with "lies" and "by distorting historical facts" through the so-called "Asia Minor Disaster" events.

Greece is trying to forget the "defeat it suffered during the occupation of Anatolia and the barbaric crimes it committed against humanity as a result of its adventure a hundred years ago," the ministry said, urging Athens for "common sense and (to) stop inciting hatred through falsification of facts."

Türkiye has complained of repeated provocative actions and rhetoric by Greece in the region in recent months, saying such moves frustrate its good faith efforts for peace.

According to Ankara, such harassment is incompatible with a NATO ally, and that Greece is seeking to raise tensions in the region.

Türkiye was occupied by allied forces after the defeat of the Ottoman Empire at the end of World War I (1914-1918).

The foreign occupation prompted Türkiye's War of Independence in 1919, in which Turkish forces led by Mustafa Kemal Ataturk eventually drove the invaders from Anatolia (Asia Minor).

From August 26 to August 30 of 1922, Turkish forces fought the Battle of Dumlupinar (considered part of the Greco-Turkish War) in Türkiye’s western Kutahya province, where Greek forces were decisively defeated.

By the end of 1922, all foreign forces had left the territories which would collectively become the new Republic of Türkiye one year later.

READ MORE: Greece pursuing 'two-faced' diplomacy toward Türkiye: Akar

Source: AA