Ankara successfully integrates domestically made radar systems into its ANKA drone a senior official says that will help locate and destroy stray naval mines in the Black Sea amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Capabilities of Türkiye's drone fleet have been proven in combat areas such as Syria, Libya, Nagorno Karabakh and now in Ukraine. (AA)

Türkiye has integrated a new radar system into its drones that will help detect floating mines in the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, the chief of the Turkish defence industry has said, days after the country detected and neutralised several naval mines in the area.

"Stray mine detection efforts were completed successfully by integrating SAR-Synthetic Aperture Radars into our Naval Forces' ANKA drone," Ismail Demir said in a tweet on Tuesday.

ANKA is Türkiye's domestically produced medium altitude long endurance drone developed by the Turkish Aerospace Industry (TAI).

The new system "SAR-Synthetic Aperture Radars" will help Türkiye provide safe passage to ships that will pass through the Turkish straits.

SAR is a type of active data collection where a sensor produces its own energy and then records the amount of that energy reflected back after interacting with Earth, according to NASA.

Russia-Ukraine conflict

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine has seen stray mines drifting into the Black Sea which has raised risks for fishermen and ships in the region. Both sides have accused each other of planting the naval mines in the Black Sea.

Türkiye found and neutralised first stray naval mine on March 26.

Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar warned on Tuesday that he can't say where floating mines originated from without proper data, but also cited unconfirmed reports that said mines are being intentionally floated in a bid to bring NATO minesweeper ships into the area.

"We will not allow the Black Sea to be drawn into the war," Akar said earlier, ruling out the possibility of letting any warship through the Turkish straits. He said Ankara will abide by Montreux Convention articles.

Some 400 stray mines were floating in the Black Sea and Turkish straits, Akar said, citing the reports, adding Türkiye is working with regional countries to detect them.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies