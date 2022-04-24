Fast News

Ankara and Montevideo have signed "important agreements," Turkish FM Cavusoglu said that he also believes this will pave the way to increase trade volume even further.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and Foreign Minister of Uruguay Francisco Bustillo Bonasso signed agreements in Montevideo, Uruguay on April 23, 2022. (AA)

Türkiye wants to further develop bilateral relations with Uruguay, the Turkish foreign minister said in a joint news conference with his Uruguayan counterpart in capital Montevideo.

“I am extremely pleased with the distance we have covered in our relations and the momentum we have achieved in the last year,” Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Saturday.

“We just signed two important agreements. We believe that we can increase our bilateral trade volume even more. Even without this agreement, our bilateral trade volume increased by 30 percent despite the pandemic,” Cavusoglu said.

After signing the free trade agreement, the bilateral trade volume and economic cooperation will reach much higher levels, he added.

Cavusoglu went on to say that they want to further develop relations in many fields, especially in agriculture, health, education, defence industry, and tourism.

He also said that Türkiye is looking forward to the opening of Uruguay’s embassy in Ankara.

For his part, Bustillo said they are pleased to welcome his Turkish counterpart in Montevideo.

“We have just signed the agreement for the reciprocal promotion and protection of investments,” he said, adding that they discussed developing a “fantastic relationship” and increasing trade volume.

Inaugurating embassy

Cavusoglu’s official visit to Uruguay constitutes the first official visit at the level of foreign minister. He also inaugurated the Turkish Embassy in Montevideo.

“Latin America is strategic opening geography for us. We have increased the number of embassies in the region from six to 17 in the last 20 years,” he said, adding that the number of embassies of Latin American countries in Ankara have also increased from six to 16 in the same period.

With the opening of new embassies, mutual trade and cooperation in all fields will increase, he said, adding that two ministers exchanged views on Turkish Airlines’ flight plan to Montevideo.

Despite the physical distance between the countries, Turkiye has a cultural closeness with Uruguay, Cavusoglu said. “It is not a coincidence that Turkish TV series are very popular in Latin America, including Uruguay," he added.

Regarding Turkiye's efforts for peace, he said crises in the region cannot distract his country from achieving its global goals.

“With this understanding, we are visiting Latin America to build the future together. If we work together, we can take our relations with all Latin American countries, especially Uruguay, to a much further point,” he added.

After Uruguay, Cavusoglu visited Brazil, the largest trade partner in Latin America, for High Level Cooperation Council Meeting and to develop bilateral relations.

Source: AA