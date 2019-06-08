Turkey now lead Group H with 9 points in 3 matches, scoring 8 goals in total.

Turkey's Cengiz Under celebrates scoring their second goal with team mates in Torku Arena, Konya, Turkey on June 8, 2019.
Turkey's Cengiz Under celebrates scoring their second goal with team mates in Torku Arena, Konya, Turkey on June 8, 2019. (Reuters)

Turkey beat France 2-0 on Saturday to lead Group H in the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifiers.

This is the first time in its history that Turkey have beaten world champions France.

The match at Konya Torku Arena saw a resilient Turkish squad take lead against France in the 30th minute with a header by defender Kaan Ayhan.

Turkey grabbed a second to secure their 2-0 lead 10 minutes later through a powerful shot by Cengiz Under.

Turkey's Dorukhan Tokoz in action with France's Antoine Griezmann in Torku Arena, Konya, Turkey on June 8, 2019.
Turkey's Dorukhan Tokoz in action with France's Antoine Griezmann in Torku Arena, Konya, Turkey on June 8, 2019. (Reuters)

Turkey now lead Group H with 9 points in 3 matches, scoring 8 goals in total.

Source: AA