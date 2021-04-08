Fast News

Italian premier Mario Draghi's comments against Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan prompt a strong response from Turkey.

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi speaks during a press conference in Rome Thursday, April 8, 2021. (AP)

Turkey has strongly condemned the Italian premier's remarks against the country's president and summoned its ambassador to the foreign ministry.

"We strongly condemn the unacceptable populist rhetoric of the appointed Italian Prime Minister Draghi and his ugly and unrelenting statements about our elected President," Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Twitter.

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi at a news conference earlier on Thursday called Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan a "dictator."

Ambassador summoned

Following Draghi's remarks, the Turkish Foreign Ministry called in Italy's ambassador Massimo Gaiani to Ankara to condemn his leader's remarks.

"It is underlined that [Turkey] expects these impudent and ugly statements that are not compatible with Turkey-Italy friendship and alliance immediately to be taken back," the Turkish foreign ministry said in a statement.

There was criticism in some circles on the seating arrangement at Tuesday's meeting, where the Turkish president and the EU Council head Charles Michel sat down in separate chairs while von der Leyen was initially left standing.

She was then offered a seat on a couch, with Cavusoglu also sitting down on a separate couch opposite her.

"I totally disagree with Erdogan's behaviour. I believe that it wasn't appropriate behaviour. I was really sorry for the humiliation that [European Commission President Ursula] Von der Leyen had to suffer," Draghi said.

Turkey's Deputy Foreign Minister and Director for EU Affairs Faruk Kaymakci also noted that Draghi's statements over EU Commission and Council leaders' protocol arrangements "without knowledge" are unacceptable.

Speaking to reporters early on Thursday, Cavusoglu clarified the brief confusion over the seating arrangements, saying that both sides agreed on the seating arrangements.

We reject and return the hideous words directed at Turkey and our President by the person appointed out of desperation as the prime minister of Italy. The inexperinced and impertinent politician is a heavy and unfortunate burden on the back of his country. — Mustafa Şentop (@MustafaSentop) April 8, 2021

'No place in diplomacy'

Turkey's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun denounced Draghi's comments over the Turkish president said that Erdogan won 52 percent of the votes of Turkish people while he was appointed as prime minister.

"We strongly condemn this style which has no place in diplomacy. Those looking for the dictator look at the history of Italy," Altun said on his Twitter post written in Italian.

Turkish Presidential Spokesman Ibrahim Kalin also stressed that the EU-Turkey summit protocol issue was not originated from the Turkish side and "condemn this statement and expect it to be corrected immediately."

Source: TRTWorld and agencies