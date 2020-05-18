Fast News

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has criticised an Islamophobic, racist "attack," in which perpetrators mounted a pig's head on the door of a Turkish-run mosque in the city of Vaihingen.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu attends the DEIK Talks held in the Foreign Economic Relations Board of Turkey (DEIK) via teleconference call at the Foreign Ministry building in Ankara, Turkey on May 14, 2020. (Fatih Aktaş / AA)

An Islamophobic incident in which a pig's head was mounted onto the door of a mosque in southern Germany drew condemnation from Turkey on Monday.

"Even during the holy month of Ramadan and the epidemic, racism and hostility against Islam continues in Europe. The ugly attack on our mosque in Germany is the latest example of this," Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu tweeted on Monday.

Denouncing the perpetrators' "sick mentality," he urged that they be caught immediately.

The incident took place on Saturday at the Fatih Mosque in the city of Vaihingen, run by the Turkish-Islamic Union for Religious Affairs.

The incident took place around midnight and was recorded by surveillance cameras. Two people are said to be involved in the act.

Germany has witnessed growing Islamophobia and hatred toward migrants in recent years triggered by far-right parties exploiting fears over refugees and terrorism.

Last year similarly a pig's head and blood were strewn on the grounds of a mosque in Monchengladbach, and a pig's head and hooves were left at the site of a planned mosque in Rostock.

A country of over 80 million people, Germany has the second-largest Muslim population in Western Europe after France. Among the country’s nearly 4.7 million Muslims, three million are of Turkish origin.

