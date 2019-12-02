Fast News

Last week Turkey and Libya signed two memoranda of understanding determining a portion of Turkey’s maritime jurisdictions in the region.

In this file photo, Justice and Development Party's (AK Party) Deputy Chairman and AK Party's Spokesman Omer Celik delivers a speech after AK Party Central Executive Board (MYK) meeting at the AK Party Headquarters in Ankara, Turkey on September 18, 2019. (AA)

A memorandum of understanding signed by Turkey and Libya’s UN-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) is in line with international law, Turkey’s governing party spokesman said on Monday.

“The memorandum between Turkey and Libya on maritime jurisdiction in eastern Mediterranean complies with international law,” Omer Celik, spokesman for the governing Justice and Development (AK) party, said in a news conference following his party's group meeting in the capital Ankara.

Last Wednesday, the Turkish Communications Directorate announced that Turkey and Libya have signed two memoranda of understanding.

"The Security and Military Cooperation" and "Restriction of Marine Jurisdictions" agreements were signed when Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a closed-door meeting that lasted 2 hours and 15 minutes with Fayez al Sarraj, chairman of Presidential Council of Libya, at the Dolmabahce Palace in Istanbul.

The directorate said the agreement is an effort to strengthen relations and cooperation between the two countries.

In a statement on Sunday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said, “Through this agreement with Libya, the two countries have clearly manifested their intention not to allow any fait accompli.”

It is in accordance with the court decisions that create the international jurisprudence and international law, including the relevant articles of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, the ministry said.

Source: AA