Fast News

Turkey's interior ministry said a number of suspects, including pilots, have been detained as part of the investigation launched into Carlos Ghosn fleeing Japan to Lebanon via Turkey.

Carlos Ghosn fled to Lebanon before his trial in Japan on financial misconduct charges. (Reuters Archive)

Turkish authorities are investigating possible security flaws that allowed former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn to skip bail in Japan and flee to Lebanon via Istanbul.

Turkey's interior ministry said a number of suspects, including pilots, have been detained as part of its investigation.

Ghosn fled to Lebanon this week before his trial in Japan on financial misconduct charges.

He had flown to Lebanon on a private jet via Istanbul.

Lebanon said that Ghosn entered the country legally and there was no reason to take action against him.

Japan does not have an extradition treaty with Lebanon.

Ghosn, who was charged with under-reporting his future compensation and a breach of trust, has repeatedly asserted his innocence.

He says Japanese authorities trumped up the charges to prevent a possible fuller merger between Nissan Motor Co. and alliance partner Renault SA.

A $14 million bail that Ghosn posted on two separate instances to get out of detention is being revoked.

Source: AP