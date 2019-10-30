Fast News

The US House of Representatives overwhelmingly voted in favour of recognizing the events of 1915 as the 'Armenian Genocide'. Turkey rejected the resolution and criticised it for being a response to its Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria.

Turkey rejects a resolution passed by the US House of Representatives on Armenian claims, the country’s Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

“We reject the resolution H.R. 296 entitled ‘Affirming the United States Record on the Armenian Genocide’ that is adopted today by the US House of Representatives as expressing the sense of the latter,” the ministry said in a statement, referring to the events of 1915.

Earlier, the House of Representatives passed a resolution recognizing the so-called 'Armenian genocide', with lawmakers voting 405-11.

“The resolution, which has apparently been drafted and issued for domestic consumption, is devoid of any historical or legal basis,” the ministry said.

Noting that the resolution is not legally binding and a “meaningless political step,” the ministry said it is only addressed to the Armenian lobby and anti-Turkey groups.

“Those who felt defeated for not being able to forestall Operation Peace Spring would be highly mistaken should they think they could take vengeance this way,” it said, referring to Turkey’s anti-terror operation in northern Syria that was launched on October 9.

It added that the Turkish government and people consider the resolution “totally null and void.”

“The resolution as it stands is both against US and international law as it is an incrimination against the principles defined in the 1948 Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide,” it said, noting the absence of any verdict from a competent court announcing the 1915 events as a crime of genocide.

“On the contrary, the European Court of Human Rights delivered a milestone judgment which stipulates that the 1915 events constitute a legitimate subject for debate,” it noted.

The ministry also underlined that the debate on the events is about history, not politics, and recalled Turkey’s proposal made in 2005 on the establishment of a Joint Historical Commission.

It said the proposal was rejected by the Armenian side.

“Undoubtedly, this resolution will negatively affect the image of the US before the public opinion of Turkey as it also brings the dignity of the US House of Representatives into disrepute,” the ministry said.

“Ruined big game w/#OperationPeaceSpring,” Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu also wrote on Twitter following the approval of the resolution.

Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring earlier this month to eliminate terrorists from northern Syria east of the Euphrates River in order to secure Turkey’s borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees and ensure Syria’s territorial integrity.

“Those whose projects [in northern Syria] were frustrated turn to antiquated resolutions. Circles believing that they will take revenge this way are mistaken. This shameful decision of those exploiting history in politics is null&void for our Government&people,” he added.

Turkey’s Presidential Spokesman Ibrahim Kalin also condemned the resolution on Twitter.

“Armenian resolution of the US House of Representatives is one of the embarrassing examples of using history as a tool of politics."

“Those who accuse Turkey of genocide should look at their history first and the bloody history of the Asala and PKK terror groups.”

Founded in 1975, the Armenian terror group ASALA is responsible for hundreds of bloody terrorist attacks. It killed over 30 Turkish diplomats and officials in various attacks during that decade.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the European Union — has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the Syrian offshoot of the PKK.

Turkey's position on the events of 1915 is that the deaths of Armenians in eastern Anatolia took place when some sided with invading Russians and revolted against Ottoman forces. A subsequent relocation of Armenians resulted in numerous casualties.

Turkey objects to the presentation of the incidents as "genocide" but describes the 1915 events as a tragedy in which both sides suffered casualties.

Ankara has repeatedly proposed the creation of a joint commission of historians from Turkey and Armenia plus international experts to examine the issue.

