A Sukhoi SU-35 jetfighter performs its demonstration flight during the 50th Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport, north of Paris, on June 20, 2013. (AP)

Turkey will soon reach a deal with Russia over the purchase of 36 Su-35 fighter jets, Turkish sources told Daily Sabah on Friday.

Ankara and Moscow are also discussing potentially co-manufacturing a few components of the jets, including its precision weapons and ammunition, the sources added.

Ankara and Moscow have been in talks over the sale of Russian-made Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jets since late September.

During a visit to the International Aviation and Space Salon MAKS-2019 on August 27, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was shown the last generation of Russian stealth aircraft, Su-57 fighter jet. He also examined Su-35 fighter jets, Ka-52 military helicopter and Mi-38 transport helicopter.

Turkey has been at odds with the United States over its purchase of Russian S-400 missile systems.

Following protracted efforts to purchase an air defence system from the US with no success, Ankara signed a supply contract in April 2017 to purchase Russian S-400s.

US officials urged Turkey to buy US Patriot missiles, arguing the Russian system would be incompatible with NATO systems and will expose the F-35s to possible Russian subterfuge.

Turkey, however, said the S-400 would not be integrated into NATO systems and would not pose a threat to the alliance.

