Turkey and Russia agreed on a protocol that urged parties to "cease all military actions along the line of contact in the Idlib de-escalation area starting from 00:01 on March 6, 2020."

Second Turkish-Russian joint land patrol carried out on M4 highway in Idlib, Syria on March 23, 2020. (AA)

Turkish and Russian forces have conducted the second joint patrol on the M4 highway in Idlib, northwestern Syria, the Turkish Defence Ministry announced on Monday.

"Within the framework of the Moscow agreement, the 2nd joint Turkish-Russian land patrol on the M4 highway has been completed with the contribution of air and land assets," a ministry statement said.

Under the protocol, both parties stressed the importance of preventing further deterioration of the humanitarian situation, protection of civilians and ensuring humanitarian assistance to all Syrians in need.

The protocol also noted that joint Turkish-Russian patrols would begin on March 15 along the M4 highway from the settlement of Trumba — two kilometres (1.2 miles) to the west of Saraqib — to the settlement of Ain al Havr.

