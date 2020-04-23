Fast News

Turkey every year commemorates the first gathering of the Turkish Grand National Assembly which took place in 1920.

Citizens in Turkey's Kocaeli province sing the National Anthem from the balconies and windows of their apartments for the April 23 National Sovereignty and Children's Day and the 100th anniversary of the inauguration of the Turkish Grand National Assembly. (Nuri Dincer Akcaharman / AA)

Turkey on Thursday celebrated the nation's April 23 National Sovereignty and Children's Day and the 100th anniversary of the foundation of the Turkish parliament.

Light, laser and firework shows were performed at the Turkish Grand National Assembly in Stairs of Honor and the National Anthem was read. (Dogukan Keskinkilic / AA)

People at 21:00 (1800 GMT) took up their places at the windows and balconies of their homes to sing the national anthem, the Istiklal Marsi (March of Freedom), while waving their Turkish flags.

Turkish public takes place at balconies and windows to wave flags and sing national anthem. (AA)

Every year April 23 is celebrated with solemn ceremonies nationwide with children performing in the country’s stadiums and streets, but this year home was the focus of celebrations due to coronavirus restrictions.

Northern Anatolian city Corum's Municipality Band performed their show on province's main street as part of the April 23 celebrations. (Kemal Ceylan / AA)

Sound and light shows were also done in city centres along with firework displays.

Citizens at Turkey southeastern province Sanliurfa celebrated the 100th anniversary of the April 23 National Sovereignty and Children's Day and the inauguration of the Turkish Grand National Assembly by reading the National Anthem accompanied by Turkish flags and fireworks. (Cuma Sari / AA)

Turkish health workers on the frontline against the coronavirus pandemic who were helping people to bring their health back also took a moment to cheer.

Health workers in Kirklareli State Hospital also sang the National Anthem in front of the emergency room. (AP)

Top officials led by Turkish Parliament Speaker Mustafa Sentop (C) visit Anitkabir, the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder of the Turkish Republic, on the National Sovereignty and Children's Day in Ankara, Turkey on April 23, 2020. (Orhan Karsli / AA)

Turkish children take seats in parliament symbolically every year after it was dedicated by Ataturk.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also addressed the nation on television with children alongside him.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses to the nation, as part of the April 23 National Sovereignty and Children's Day and the 100th anniversary of the foundation of the Turkish parliament, on April 23, 2020 in Istanbul, Turkey. (Murat Kula / AA)

