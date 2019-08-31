Ankara doesn’t have much time and the patience over the safe zone that is to be established along the Turkish border with Syria, Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says.

Turkey will apply its own plan of action, if Turkish soldiers are not allowed to control safe-zone in Syria, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday.

"Turkey has no time and patience and it wants safe-zone to be built along eastern Euphrates line, along Syria, as soon as possible," he said.

Syria has been locked in a vicious civil war since early 2011 when the Bashar al Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests with unexpected ferocity.

Since then, hundreds of thousands of people have been killed and more than 10 million others displaced, according to UN officials.

Since 2016, Turkey has conducted two major military operations in northwestern Syria — Operations Euphrates Shield and Olive Branch — to purge the region of terrorist groups Daesh and the YPG, which is the Syrian branch of the terrorist organisation PKK.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU — has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

“If our soldiers don’t control the area within a few weeks, we will have no choice but to put our own operation plans into effect.”



At least 40 dead

At least 40 militant leaders were killed on Saturday in Syria after a missile attack targeted their meeting in the northwestern province of Idlib, a war monitor said.

"A missile attack targeted a meeting held by the leaders of Hurras al Deen, Ansar al Tawhid and other allied groups inside a training camp" near Idlib city, said Rami Abdel Rahman, head of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The attack killed "at least 40" militant leaders, the Britain-based monitor said.

It was not immediately clear who was behind the attack, or if the missiles were launched from warplanes or positions on the ground, the Observatory said.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies