Turkish Foreign Ministry says right to assembly and freedom of speech are constitutionally guaranteed in Turkey, noting that terror-related infiltration from outside Bogazici University was found in protests against appointment of a new rector

Bogazici University Rector Prof. Dr. Melih Bulu answered journalists' questions on 3 February 2021. (AA)

Turkish Foreign Ministry has said that it is not within anyone’s right to try to interfere in internal affairs in Turkey regarding the ongoing events at an Istanbul-based university.

“We warn those circles not to use a language that provokes groups that resort to illegal means and encourages illegal acts,” the ministry said on foreign intervention to the protests at Bogazici University.

The protests erupted in Istanbul against the recent appointment of Bogazici University's new rector, Mehmet Bulu, with a group of students calling for his resignation.

Turkey responded after the US State Department’s criticism of the detentions of students, telling Washington not to interfere in its internal affairs.

The right to assembly and demonstration as well as freedom of speech are constitutionally guaranteed in Turkey, the ministry said, noting that terror-related infiltration from outside the university has been found in the protests.

It said the security forces carry out their duties based on the authority they are given by the law, and added that necessary and proportional measures are taken against the illegal acts that are beyond the right to demonstrate.

Press Release Regarding the Statements Made by Certain Circles Abroad on Events at Boğaziçi University

“Recent images of disproportionate violence by security forces to innocent and civilian citizens in the slightest objection against the government in many countries – which have been called ‘developed’ democracies – are still in the memory,” it added.

The ministry also advised those who try to lecture Turkey on democracy and law while ignoring the country's legal fight against the situation first "to take a look at themselves".

“It is no one’s limit to attempt to interfere with Turkey’s internal affairs,” it warned.

What's happening at Bogazici? We will do what it takes to protect our youth and universities from radicalization, terrorism, vandalism - Turkey's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun on current events at an Istanbul-based university

Turkey shows its determination to protect fundamental rights and freedoms under the constitution with the reforms it carries out and the country is resolute to continue fighting terrorism, noted the ministry.

On Tuesday, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said 79 of those arrested are members of terrorist organisations including the DHKP/C and TKP-ML.

The demonstrations intensified when two Bogazici University students were remanded in custody by a Turkish court for displaying a painting allegedly offensive to Islamic values on university grounds.

“I do not accept these youngsters, who are members of terrorist groups, as sharing our country’s national and moral values,” Turkey’s President Recep Tayip Erdogan said in a video address on Wednesday to thousands of governing party members who are holding regional congresses.

“Are you students... or are you terrorists who try to raid the office of the rector and occupy it?” he asked.

Turkish interior ministry spokesman Ismail Catakli said on Thursday that 528 people had been detained in connection with the protests this week.

Two were remanded in custody and 498 were released, including 108 who were freed under judicial controls, Catakli said, while the fate of the other 28 remained unclear.

The Istanbul governor's office earlier said police were on the hunt for eight more suspects, of whom it said five had been caught.

Source: AA