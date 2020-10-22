Fast News

Turkish-Armenian journalist-politician Markar Esayan, who was being treated for a stomach condition, was mourned in a religious ceremony attended by President Erdogan.

Armenian lawmaker Markar Esayan is mourned in a ceremony attended by Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Speaker of the Turkish Grand National Assembly Mustafa Sentop in Istanbul, October 22, 2020. (Credit to Turkish Presidency) (AA)

Turkish Armenian politician Markar Esayan has died at the age of 51 in a hospital where he was being treated for a stomach condition.

He was mourned in a religious ceremony in Istanbul. The ceremony took place in Kumkapi at the Virgin Mary Patriarchate Church on Thursday and was attended by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Speaker of the Turkish Grand National Assembly Mustafa Sentop.

Deputy Chairman of Turkey's governing AK Party, Numan Kurtulmus, spoke to Anadolu Agency after the ceremony, first wishing his condolences to the deceased.

"Indeed Markar Esayan was a very valuable friend of ours, who fully demonstrated democracy, protected the will of the nation, protected the nation's culture and traditions. We will really feel his absence," Kurtulmus said.

Kurtulmus also highlighted the historical significance of the event by noting the attendance of President Erdogan and First Lady Emine Erdogan.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies