Cakiroglu beat her Irish opponent Caitlin Fryers 5-0 in European Women’s Boxing Championships’ 50 kg final in Montenegro.
Turkish female boxer Buse Naz Cakiroglu has won a European gold medal.
Cakiroglu, 26, beat her Irish opponent Caitlin Fryers 5-0 in European Women’s Boxing Championships’ 50 kg final in Montenegro’s Budva town on Saturday.
Avrupa şampiyonuyuz!🥇— Dr. Mehmet Kasapoğlu (@kasapoglu) October 22, 2022
Milli boksörümüz Buse Naz Çakıroğlu’nu kutluyorum.🇹🇷👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/A5eMSw9luH
The Turkish athlete won the 2022 world title in Istanbul in May.
Before her gold medal in Istanbul, Cakiroglu claimed a silver medal in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games held in 2021 summer due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The 2022 European Championships will end on Saturday.