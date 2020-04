Fast News

Turkish pharmaceutical Abdi Ibrahim said the first batch of the product has been produced and presented to the Ministry of Health.

The new coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in an illustration released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). (Reuters)

A leading Turkish pharmaceutical firm announced on Friday that it had successfully made a product "observed to be able to give positive results" in the treatment of the novel coronavirus.

"According to the research results, we produced the first batch of our product that was observed to give positive results in the treatment and we presented it to our Health Ministry," Abdi Ibrahim said on Twitter.

"We will produce this product throughout the year and donate all of it to the service of Turkish medicine," it added.

The firm also thanked doctors, pharmacists, nurses and all health care personnel.

So far, Turkey has registered over 20,000 coronavirus cases and the death toll stands at 425. On the bright side, 484 people have fully recovered following treatment.

After first appearing in Wuhan, China in December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 181 countries and regions.

Data compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University shows worldwide infections surging past 1 million, with more than 55,000 deaths. Over 219,000 people have recovered.

