Turkish fighter jets neutralised 14 PKK terrorists during counter-terrorism operations in northern Iraq, the National Defence Ministry said on Tuesday.

Air strikes were carried out in the Metina and Gara regions as part of the ongoing Operation Claw, the ministry said on Twitter.

Turkish authorities often use the term "neutralised" in statements to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

On May 27, Turkey launched Operation Claw against the PKK in the Hakurk region of northern Iraq.

On July 13, Turkey launched Operation Claw-2 as a follow-up on the successfully ongoing Claw-1, which revealed new information on terrorist activities, according to the ministry.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK - listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU -has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

Source: AA