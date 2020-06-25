Fast News

The rescue operations were mostly carried out in geographies where instability prevailed. Those rescued include citizens from UK, the Netherlands, Lebanon, France, Russia, Kosovo, Belgium, Japan, Iraq and Italy from terrorist groups.

Italian aid worker Silvia Romano is seen in a bulletproof jacket after being rescued by Turkey’s National Intelligence Agency (MIT). (AA)

Turkey's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) has helped rescue 170 hostages in international operations over the past 11 years, according to security sources on Thursday.

This May, MIT helped rescue a kidnapped Italian aid worker Silvia Constanza Romano, 25, in Somalia.

Romano was abducted in Kenya’s southeastern coastal town of Chakama in Kenya in November 2018.

Over the past 11 years, MIT helped reunite 138 Turkish citizens with their families, and also played a role in rescuing 32 foreigners.

Out of total 31 rescue operations carried out since 2009, the vast majority of them were conducted in coordination with authorities of the relevant country.

The organisation rescued the citizens of the UK, the Netherlands, Lebanon, France, Russia, Kosovo, Belgium, Japan, Iraq, Algeria, Malaysia, Dagestan, South Africa and Italy from terrorist groups, which were taken hostage mainly in conflict zones.

Defence experts regard Turkey's MIT as a competent and reliable ally in rescue operations.

Source: AA