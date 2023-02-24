Fast News

Türkiye's domestic military land vehicle engines were introduced in the Abu Dhabi-based IDEX event, as it aims to reduce foreign dependence on engine and transmission systems,

Türkiye's military engines named "Tuna" and "Azra" were showcased internationally for the first time (Göksel Yıldırım / AA)

Military land vehicle engines developed by the Turkish defence industry, named Tuna and Azra, were introduced for the first time at an international fair.

BMC Power, aiming to minimise Türkiye's foreign dependency on engine and transmission systems, has been introducing the engines, of which mass production has begun, in the Abu Dhabi-based international defence event IDEX.

Mustafa Kaval, General Manager of BMC Power, told Anadolu that this is the first time they have participated in an international fair as a company.

Stating that the firm exhibited the models of the 400 hp Tuna and 600 hp Azra engines at the fair, Kaval said, "The mass production of the Tuna engine has started and the first 20 engines have been delivered.

"400 hp engines will be used in BMC's Vuran armored personnel carrier vehicles."

He stated that the firm plans to use the Azra engine in tank carrier vehicles.

Source: AA