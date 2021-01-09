Fast News

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says recent events in the Europe and the US have revealed once again the double standards when it comes to Turkey.

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during opening ceremony for new Devegecidi bridge on Diyarbakır Ergani Road through video call from the Presidential Palace, Istanbul, Turkey, January 9, 2021. (AA)

The Western world should self-criticise their democracy, rights and freedoms in the wake of the recent US Capitol riot, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

“We have seen the examples of them a couple of months ago in France. We also witnessed similar reactions over recent events in the US. All these developments make the Western world subject to a sincere self-criticism of democracy, rights and freedoms," said Erdogan.

Erdogan's remarks came on Saturday when he addressed the launching ceremony of a new bridge in the country’s southeast through virtual video call in Presidential Palace.

“If this self-criticism is not made and the understanding of justifying itself despite wrongdoings as we saw in the past, it means that the world has come to a new crossroad,” he added.

Double-standard

On Wednesday, supporters of US President Donald Trump protesting Congress’ certification of Joe Biden’s presidential win clashed with police, eventually breaching the Capitol building and making their way to the Senate floor.

At least five people died after the pro-Trump supporters breached the building, including one woman shot by Capitol Police.

The grim scenes are an unprecedented stain on the US' peaceful transfer of power.

Erdogan said many recent events in Europe and the US revealed once again the double standards adopted against Turkey.

He also said that Turkey has been following the measures implemented by countries that have been accusing Ankara of being unable to operate democracy and restricting rights and freedoms, in the first threat they have faced.

'Primitive censorship'

The president stated that those who oppose Turkey's efforts to place social media channels where human rights and freedoms are violated the most in the country on a legal basis have started to perform “the most primitive examples of censorship.”

He also said that the same countries are making disproportionately harsh interventions to suppress the actions of marginal groups which disturb the peace of the society and mean an open attack against the state and the law.

There will be more need for new common values based on fairness, equity and sustainability that will embrace the whole of humanity and go beyond the distinctions such as origin, colour, belief and culture, Erdogan emphasised.

He said that they hope that the global political and economic order, for which restructuring has become inevitable with the Covid-19 pandemic, will be shaped within this framework, and added that Turkey is in an effort to both advocate the idea and implement it in the region and around the world.

