Top Turkish and US officials spoke about resolving the Ukraine crisis with diplomacy, ahead of a visit by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Kiev.

Turkish President Erdogan says he will be heading to Ukraine this month and Russian President Vladimir Putin will come to Turkiye in the near future. (AFP)

Turkish Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin and US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan have discussed the crisis in Ukraine ahead of a visit by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Kiev.

The White House said in a statement later on Tuesday that the two officials spoke about their commitment to "deter further Russian aggression against Ukraine."

Kalin told TRT Haber that Ankara would provide "all forms of support" to resolving the Ukraine crisis and Erdogan's visit would "contribute to solving the issue with diplomacy".

Turkiye offered in November to mediate in the crisis, and diplomatic sources said last month both Russia and Ukraine were open to the idea of Ankara helping.

Turkiye is a maritime neighbour of both Ukraine and Russia, in the Black Sea, and has good ties with both.

It has called on them to avoid any military conflict and warned Russia that an invasion of Ukraine would be unwise.

Erdogan's visit

Erdogan has said on Tuesday that Turkiye does not want a war between Russia and Ukraine and hopes the issue will be resolved peacefully.

“We would never want a war between Russia and Ukraine. This is not a good omen for the region. As a NATO country, we do not want such a thing, we do not accept it," said Erdogan at a youth event during a visit to the northeastern Trabzon city.

"I hope we can resolve this peacefully,” he added.

Erdogan said he will be heading to Ukraine this month and Russian President Vladimir Putin will come to Turkiye in the near future.

The Turkish president has said on multiple occasions in recent weeks that he is ready to host the leaders of Russia and Ukraine to help defuse tensions between Moscow and Kiev.

